Refinement in Affect

Refinement in Affect
I had the pleasure of spending this week on a bunch of hand-lettered logotype exploration for Affect, an awesome new Portland-based conference founded by @Elea Chang that's focused on the intersection of design and social good.

The solution we chose to pursue has a really authentically handmade and friendly aesthetic. It uses ligatures to represent connection and community, while a loose baseline sloping upward gives it a sense of momentum.

