Anita Sukha

Miller Coors Tasting Room

Anita Sukha
Anita Sukha
  • Save
Miller Coors Tasting Room vector drink tasting event logo mugs beer design
Download color palette

Unused Event Branding for Miller Coors Tasting Room Series

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Anita Sukha
Anita Sukha
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anita Sukha

View profile
    • Like