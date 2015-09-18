Shane O'Brien

Start & Strike Matchbook

matchbook illustration
I love matchbooks and have wanted to create my own for years. I wanted to create something that I could share with friends, family, strangers and businesses alike. Today, I have finally done it! And I'm submitting it to the internet (via this wonderful contest by Creative Market). I hope you like it as much as I do.

Now to find someone to print them!

