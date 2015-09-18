Anastasiia Andriichuk

75 Logo

Anastasiia Andriichuk
Anastasiia Andriichuk
Hire Me
  • Save
75 Logo illustration identity branding numbers music record label logo piano
Download color palette

Minimalistic logo for '75' record label.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Anastasiia Andriichuk
Anastasiia Andriichuk
Visual creator
Hire Me

More by Anastasiia Andriichuk

View profile
    • Like