Work Project List xprocrastinationcontest print checkmark form greyscale grayscale white green typography list
It may be a lowly form to you, but for me, this is a tool to help me fight procrastination. I designed it to help me stay organized on what projects I have to work on. This form will help me work more efficiently with my job and, hopefully reduce the number of late nights at work. Here's to productivity @dribbble and @creativemarket. Cheers!

Cm dribbble contest final still 2x
Rebound of
Playoff! Fight Procrastination Day Contest
By Creative Market
