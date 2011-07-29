Steffen Nørgaard Andersen

Splash yourself

Splash yourself splash manipulation water suit image typography grey motion graphic self portrait
I stood model for the image my self, in lack of better :P - The water is done in photoshop.
Full image: http://noergaardandersen.dk/referencer/full/splash.jpg

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
