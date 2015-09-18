Jamie Lin

WTF Creative Infographic

typography ad agency wtf creative wtf london illustration vector infographic
Last summer I interned for http://wtfcreative.com and was tasked with researching & creating an infographic that showed off the agency. So yes, this is a year old, but I still miss London, okay?!?

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
