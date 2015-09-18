Bronwyn Gruet

Vinaigrette

Bronwyn Gruet
Bronwyn Gruet
  • Save
Vinaigrette script typography collage label packaging food
Download color palette

another variation of this label idea, different color scheme and refined a bit

1395d9c6182577e2458d6278b5c948ea
Rebound of
Red Sauce
By Bronwyn Gruet
View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Bronwyn Gruet
Bronwyn Gruet

More by Bronwyn Gruet

View profile
    • Like