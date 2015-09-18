Sabrina Soo

Camera
I haven't posted in the longest time but I finally had some time to practice my vector artwork! I've been really interested in making icons, so I made this icon. I used another icon for reference, but made this my own design.

Here is the image I used as a reference:
http://bit.ly/1FloStH

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
