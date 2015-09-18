Ramsay Lanier
Push Quotes App Demo touch interface ui animation app
A demo of the UI for PushQuotes, an application I've been developing that allows speakers to push secondary content directly to their audiences in real-time.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
