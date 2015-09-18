Mike Smith

Booksssssssss

Booksssssssss
HALP!!!

I have this S/book concept and I really love the book when it's on the bottom of the S but then I run the risk of it not reading as a book but when I put it on top it just doesn't feel as strong. Do any of you guys have tips to make this read better?

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Design at Smith & Diction
