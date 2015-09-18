Gavin de Koning

Day 011 - Clock

Day 011 - Clock ui element design glow clock
Hi there!

I am going for the 100 days straight designing UI elements #dailydesign.

Day 11: Clock

Feel free to share your thoughts!
Feedback appreciated

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
