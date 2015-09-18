Ryan Kirkpatrick

SIOUX Icon

profile headdress chief indian native american mark icon brand black and white black design logo
This is an icon that was created as part of a new logo and branding identity for Sioux Erosion Control - a construction company with a Native American heritage.

Creating Effective Solutions Through Strategic Design. 🎯
