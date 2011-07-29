Unsolicited Momentus Submission

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Mr. Evan Stremke includes the Revolutionary War, JFK assassination and moon landing in his Momentus Project, but not game 6 of the 1991 World Series? It makes me question if he really even knows anything about history at all.
I notified Mr. Stremke that he omitted one of the greatest moments of all time from his Momentus Project—game 6 of the 1991 World Series. I mean, c'mon. Kirby rounds the bases, fist pumping, fans going crazy and Jack Buck yells "We'll see you tomorrow night!" How can you argue with that?
I was ignored by Mr. Stremke.
I will not be ignored!!!!! Rebound this, suckas!!!!!
Full version here.