Jim LePage

Unsolicited Momentus Submission

Jim LePage
Jim LePage
  • Save
Unsolicited Momentus Submission 1991 world series best game ever does stremke even know history kirby puckett minnesota twins atlanta braves
Download color palette

Mr. Evan Stremke includes the Revolutionary War, JFK assassination and moon landing in his Momentus Project, but not game 6 of the 1991 World Series? It makes me question if he really even knows anything about history at all.

I notified Mr. Stremke that he omitted one of the greatest moments of all time from his Momentus Project—game 6 of the 1991 World Series. I mean, c'mon. Kirby rounds the bases, fist pumping, fans going crazy and Jack Buck yells "We'll see you tomorrow night!" How can you argue with that?

I was ignored by Mr. Stremke.

I will not be ignored!!!!! Rebound this, suckas!!!!!

Full version here.

Jim LePage
Jim LePage

More by Jim LePage

View profile
    • Like