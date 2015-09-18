Account Updater Animation

Rebecca Young
CSS animation illustrating Braintree's Account Updater feature. It enables customers to send credit cards stored in their vault to get up-to-date information automatically, whenever customer card information changes—such as new numbers, new expiration dates, and a closed account. https://www.braintreepayments.com/features/account-updater

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
