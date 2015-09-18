Eric Miller

Colors Stencil

Colors Stencil style guide color palette ux design ux ux kits stencil omnigraffle colors
Download color palette

The first OmniGraffle stencil we're redesigning for The Omni Group is "Colors." Currently, the stencil is a series of shapes in primary colors. The new stencil will include 10, 9-color palettes to use as starting points for documents.

That's 90 hand-picked hex values for your enjoyment :)

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
