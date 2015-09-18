Safa Paksu

Selfie Styled Turkish Names for T-shirts

Safa Paksu
Safa Paksu
Selfie Styled Turkish Names for T-shirts tolga buket sema emre safa name names turkish style tee t-shirt selfie
Do you remember my Selfie Logo;
https://dribbble.com/shots/2185444-Selfie

I design this logo a little more personal.
And I present to you "Selfie Styled" Turkish Names. :)

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
