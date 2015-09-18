Matthew Butler

Robot… Mr. Robot.

Matthew Butler
Matthew Butler
  • Save
Robot… Mr. Robot. shapes mograph robot mr robot typography reveal text type loop animated gif gifs gif
Download color palette

Thanks so much to Petra Eriksson(petraeriksson.com) for providing the original artwork.

http://butlerm.tumblr.com/post/129363649515/robot-mr-robot

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Matthew Butler
Matthew Butler

More by Matthew Butler

View profile
    • Like