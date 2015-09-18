Chicken Nugget Process

Today, an article from John Pavlus for Bloomberg Businessweek came out, and Parakeet is happy to be in such good company with Ged Maheux, David Lanham and Susan Kare!

—

This shot shows the progression of the Chicken Nugget icon that I created for the June Intelligent Oven, from pencil sketch to digital sketch, a color comp and the final icon. In each step, you see a bunch of decisions being made.

While sketching chicken nuggets, we realized that ketchup is was crucial to understanding the icon. It helps the user grasp the scale and what the actual item is. In the digital sketch, you can see the overall shape solidify. The color comp shows basic shading to support the form, and rich detail and texture is added to produce the shipping icon.