Cameron Daigle

Metabot

Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle
  • Save
Metabot robot svg animation
Download color palette

Some Hashrocket devs are making a pretty great little bot generator, so I'm making a site that is just as fun. Really enjoying my time with Snap.svg.

(The site content is going in his chest, that's why it's all blank and stuff)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle

More by Cameron Daigle

View profile
    • Like