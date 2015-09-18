Casey Labatt-Simon
New Album

Casey Labatt-Simon for Yik Yak
New Album record player stroke illustration animation
"New Album, "My GPA" dropping this fall." -Yik Yak

It's probably because I spent my time making this instead of studying.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
