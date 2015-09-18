Chris Olson

Runway Sketches: Tommy Hilfiger

Runway Sketches: Tommy Hilfiger nyfw mixed media floral fashion illustration
Mixed media. NYFW. Tommy Hilfiger's Eternal Summer. SS16

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
