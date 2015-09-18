Kandace Green

Calavera Block Print

Calavera - two color block print greeting card on French Paper True White Speckletone

I drew this skull for a greeting card about 3 weeks ago but kept putting off carving the block for it. I hadn't drawn something so detailed for a block before and carving it seemed quite daunting, especially knowing it is 2 color and would have to register properly. But now, with a little extra contest motivation, it's been conquered and I'm quite thrilled with the results!

Now to not procrastinate about getting it up in the shop.

Rebound of
Playoff! Fight Procrastination Day Contest
By Creative Market
