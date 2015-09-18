Calavera Block Print

Calavera - two color block print greeting card on French Paper True White Speckletone

I drew this skull for a greeting card about 3 weeks ago but kept putting off carving the block for it. I hadn't drawn something so detailed for a block before and carving it seemed quite daunting, especially knowing it is 2 color and would have to register properly. But now, with a little extra contest motivation, it's been conquered and I'm quite thrilled with the results!

Now to not procrastinate about getting it up in the shop.