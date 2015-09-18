Chris Olson

Runway Sketches: Zac Posen

Runway Sketches: Zac Posen nyfw mixed media floral fashion illustration
My mixed media take on the Zac Posen Spring Summer 2016 show at NYFW.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
