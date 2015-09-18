Tim Praetzel

SPB Branding

Tim Praetzel
Tim Praetzel
  • Save
SPB Branding handlettering script logo spb lockup monogram branding
Download color palette

Some elements for a branding project with the Montreal studio - http://www.studiopascalblais.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Tim Praetzel
Tim Praetzel

More by Tim Praetzel

View profile
    • Like