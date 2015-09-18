Chris Olson

Runway Sketches: Tory Burch

Runway Sketches: Tory Burch mixed media floral fashion illustration
My take on the fashions over at the Tory Burch show. Spring Summer 16.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
