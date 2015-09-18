Michael B. Myers Jr.

King Arthur - Puffin Pixels full cover

King Arthur - Puffin Pixels full cover king arthur literature books penguin puffin pixel art
The release date for the first batch of Puffin Pixel books is coming up, so I wanted to show what the full/wraparound art looks like for one of the books. I was really pleased with the color palette for this one.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
