Hi dribbblers,

Last hours and I'm in :D Let's fight procrastination ;)

Thank you @Dribbble and @Creative Market for this challenge! Many of us are facing this problem and such initiative is a perfect motivating force to let us, designers, do our work.

So here is my 2 cents in this fight. For a long time, I was admiring @Gustavo Zambelli food illustrations and was willing to do such kind of work as well. There were always something that stops me opening Illustrator and start work on my meal illustration.

I'm so happy that I've finally made it and all kudos go to @Egor Kosten for his today's 'Sleeping Morning' shot that reminded me about my attempt to make such kind of thing and @Heyllow for promoting this rebound via Twitter.

Finally, some words about shot. Rice, mushrooms, sausage, basil, lettuce, cheese, toast, tomatoes and other yummy vegetables. It can seem to be too much food in my recent shots :D but let's be honest who don't like it ;)