Alessio Granella

Walkman Vs Ipod

Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
Hire Me
  • Save
Walkman Vs Ipod
Download color palette

Today I drew two objects that have made history, and I made the comparison Walkman vs iPod. Thanks to my friend Tom Sommerseth for inspiration.
Enjoy

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
Branding and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alessio Granella

View profile
    • Like