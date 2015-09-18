Henk Batenburg

NSN out of the box

NSN out of the box nsn logo design graphic identity students out of the box
This is a logo designed for NSN. A student association called Navigators in the Netherlands. Out of the box is the year theme for 2015 - 2016

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
