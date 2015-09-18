Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Rocket & Groot

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Hire Me
  • Save
Rocket & Groot calvin and hobbes hoobes calvin marvel rocket raccoon guardians of the galaxy raccoon groot rocket
Download color palette

Check out the original tweet for some magic :D
https://twitter.com/Aldocersal/status/497395267730423809

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña
Check out my "iconic" work :)
Hire Me

More by Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

View profile
    • Like