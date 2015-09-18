Lion Of Judah Logo

I don't know about you guys but sometimes (depending on the cause) I'll offer to do "pro bono" work every now and again. A couple months ago I offered to do a new church logo for someone. Because of other projects being piled on my plate I set this one to the side. It's hard to work on stuff like this sometimes when you have bills to pay.

This Playoff inspired me to dig into the project that I for so long had forgotten. I'm not saying that this is the absolute final but it's pretty close I think. Just a few more variations to go.

I think the crown is a better (less cliché) representation of the "Lion of Judah". Lions and church logos? Just seems like a little too much. Also, another cool thing is the crown spells out "LOJ" for the church name.

Pretty sweet if you ask me.

So... with all that being said... Thanks Creative Market for pushing me to work on something I have brushed off for the last little bit.