Lion Of Judah Logo

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I don't know about you guys but sometimes (depending on the cause) I'll offer to do "pro bono" work every now and again. A couple months ago I offered to do a new church logo for someone. Because of other projects being piled on my plate I set this one to the side. It's hard to work on stuff like this sometimes when you have bills to pay.
This Playoff inspired me to dig into the project that I for so long had forgotten. I'm not saying that this is the absolute final but it's pretty close I think. Just a few more variations to go.
I think the crown is a better (less cliché) representation of the "Lion of Judah". Lions and church logos? Just seems like a little too much. Also, another cool thing is the crown spells out "LOJ" for the church name.
Pretty sweet if you ask me.
So... with all that being said... Thanks Creative Market for pushing me to work on something I have brushed off for the last little bit.