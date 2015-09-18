Eleazar Ruiz

Oh Shoe!

Eleazar Ruiz
Eleazar Ruiz
Hire Me
  • Save
Oh Shoe! editorial socks jeans textures sneaker illustration
Download color palette

Some editorial stuff I finished working on

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Eleazar Ruiz
Eleazar Ruiz
Empowering brands with strategy & design.
Hire Me

More by Eleazar Ruiz

View profile
    • Like