Victory on ice

Victory on ice battle on ice horses sword knight medieval russia on ice victory
Lowpoly Illustration for a calendar about all Russians victories on ice along the history, It's a very different process of work and I'm loving it!

Will experiment a lot more in this way :)

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
