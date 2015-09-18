Lindsay St. Clair

Lot Lizard Diesel Beer

my friends Vince and Elliot have an improv/comedy podcast called These Parts where they riff about fake small towns in the US. This is a joke beer can based on their episode about Bremerton, ID.
https://theseparts.simplecast.fm/20

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
