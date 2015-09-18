Trevor Van Meter

Family First

Trevor Van Meter
Trevor Van Meter
  • Save
Family First gif trump animation illustration heytvm
Download color palette

Family first! Feel free to swap out Donald Dump for pretty much every politician. It still works great. 👎 I'll be more positive on the next one. Promise. 😀

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Trevor Van Meter
Trevor Van Meter
Purveyor of positive vibes

More by Trevor Van Meter

View profile
    • Like