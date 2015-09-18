Lisa Durand

Bluebee App UI

Lisa Durand
Lisa Durand
  • Save
Bluebee App UI object tracker colorful application mobile
Download color palette

Bluebee is a small tag to retrieve your lost keys, wallet, and other valuables. Colors of the screen change as you move to help you find your stuff ! From blue, the farthest to red, the closest.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Lisa Durand
Lisa Durand

More by Lisa Durand

View profile
    • Like