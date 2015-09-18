Dialogue Theory

Guam Veteran Infographic

An infographic introduction for episode two, "Island of Warriors," of America by the Numbers, which aired on PBS.

Narration: "2.6 million Americans have been deployed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11. More than half struggle with physical or mental health problems stemming from their service. As many as 1 in 5 suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder."

