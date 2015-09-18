Dumma Branding

Cutty App Icon

Dumma Branding
Dumma Branding
  • Save
Cutty App Icon mockup 6s android salons beauty psd hair proposal icon app cutty
Download color palette

Apps icon for getting your hair cut in beauty salons at cheaper price,
with easy reservation

Follow me on :
Facebook Tumblr Instagram Twitter Behance

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Dumma Branding
Dumma Branding

More by Dumma Branding

View profile
    • Like