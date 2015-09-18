Makers Company

RWC 2015 - Ode to Jonny

Makers Company
Makers Company
Hire Me
  • Save
RWC 2015 - Ode to Jonny geometic sport ball wilkinson jonny player world cup rugby character illustration vector
Download color palette

As the 2015 Rugby World Cup kicks off today in England, we take a moment to honor Sir Jonny.

Makers Company
Makers Company
Good design, better world.
Hire Me

More by Makers Company

View profile
    • Like