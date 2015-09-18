Alessio Massidda

Home Automation Frames

Alessio Massidda
Alessio Massidda
  • Save
Home Automation Frames icons monitor safety flame chicken oven light lamp energy home automation
Download color palette

Some frames about Home automation from a video promo

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Alessio Massidda
Alessio Massidda

More by Alessio Massidda

View profile
    • Like