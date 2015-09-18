Kyle DeWitt

Trick-or-Trivia

Oldie but goodie - this quiz had an interesting challenge; there two sets of questions, half about scary movies, half about pumpkins. I wanted the results page to indicated to the user which set of questions they performed best on, so I designed this donut chart to present both sets and the percentage correct in each.

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
