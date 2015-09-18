Jesus M. Garcia

12 Angry Men/Emojis

Jesus M. Garcia
Jesus M. Garcia
Hire Me
  • Save
12 Angry Men/Emojis face web 2.0 man mad angry emotion emojis gloss icon vector illustration
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Jesus M. Garcia
Jesus M. Garcia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jesus M. Garcia

View profile
    • Like