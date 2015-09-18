Ostmodern

BIMA 2015 Winners!

Ostmodern
Ostmodern
  • Save
BIMA 2015 Winners! bfi player uxd bfi ux win awards bima
Download color palette

Huge congratulations to the UX, Design and Tech teams at Ostmodern - their sterling efforts are getting the recognition they deserve!

http://player.bfi.org.uk

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Ostmodern
Ostmodern
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ostmodern

View profile
    • Like