Cory Angen

W Shield

Cory Angen
Cory Angen
  • Save
W Shield capital w letter shield badge
Download color palette

Just a little fun. Doing my take on one of the coolest Ws I've ever see. See original here: http://d.pr/yikC

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Cory Angen
Cory Angen

More by Cory Angen

View profile
    • Like