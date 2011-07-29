Eren Emre

Under construction page

Under construction page
We're adding new features to artlimits but we have to close the store while we're doing this.

Instead of a boring under construction page, we thought having a grid of some artworks on the site as the background and an explanation text saying why we're closed is better. Also we direct our customers to sign up for the newsletter or follow/like us on Twitter/Facebook.

Can be seen here

