Shoal Creek Greenbelt

Shoal Creek Greenbelt texas austin geometric angle icon modern tree vintage retro illustration house home
Teamed up with CityGram Austin and created an illustration of a local house in the area. The article features some cool architecture in Austin.

http://citygrammag.com/meet-the-next-generation-of-citygram-magazine/

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Brand identity designer and illustrator.
