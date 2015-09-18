Snack Studio

Bipoles

Snack Studio
Snack Studio
  • Save
Bipoles girl dog animation rotation bipolar character
Download color palette

Check the full project on Behance: http://on.be.net/1KmGmoN

Illustration by Mother Volcano: https://dribbble.com/mothervolcano
Animation by Snack Studio

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2015
Snack Studio
Snack Studio

More by Snack Studio

View profile
    • Like