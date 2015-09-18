MyFord Mobile Icon

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We just released a new update for MyFord Mobile which is Ford's application for remote controlling your Hybrid and Electric vehicles. Since one of the big additions is Android Wear and Apple Watch support (I'll put together some stuff soon), @ndavio51(https://dribbble.com/ndavio51) and I wanted to take the time to update the icon to something that reflected the target audience more (and just would look much cleaner).
We looked at using the Leaf+Road icon at first but that is also used across all our vehicles with Eco-Boost engines and could still cause some confusion on who this app was for. We didn't want an F-150 owner to mistake that symbol on their car with an application that doesn't apply to them.
There was a lot of discussion about including the Ford oval, but we decided since the name is directly below the icon in most cases or on the log in screen that we didn't need to include it. We also have a new Ford owner app that applies to all of our vehicles and that should really be the one to include it.
We still are working towards cleaning up some of the UI in the rest of the app, but we're pretty happy we got this thing out the door.
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myford-mobile/id599142823?mt=8