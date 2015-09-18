Édouard U.

Mornings (Music)

Mornings (Music) music mornings logo
A lil' mark i kludged together for a series of mixes that happen to be branded.

I do this so it makes me seem busier ofc :o)

If you care to listen, check it out here: https://soundcloud.com/morningsco

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
